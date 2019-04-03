Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
April 03, 2019

FOLK | Richard Shindell 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JOANNA CHATTMAN
  • PHOTO BY JOANNA CHATTMAN

Fastidious singer-songwriter Richard Shindell made a name for himself in the acoustic folk world with his holistic approach to songwriting. A former New Yorker now residing in Argentina, he has celebrated 13 albums since 1991, including his latest, more electric guitar-focused album, "Careless." After nearly thirty years in the biz, he continues to warm the hearts of audiences worldwide. Shindell embodies the soft-hearted, conversational vocal delivery of Paul Simon, the sovereign, pensive guitar style of James Taylor, and the captivating, poetic storytelling of Leonard Cohen. Richard Shindell's music is an uplifting gust of wind.

Richard Shindell performs on Saturday, April 6, 7:30 p.m. at Café Veritas at First Unitarian Church of Rochester, 220 Winton Road South. $10 -$18; free for ages 12 and under. 271-9070. cafeveritas.org; richardshindell.com.

