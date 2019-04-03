FOLK | Richard Shindell 

Fastidious singer-songwriter Richard Shindell made a name for himself in the acoustic folk world with his holistic approach to songwriting. A former New Yorker now residing in Argentina, he has celebrated 13 albums since 1991, including his latest, more electric guitar-focused album, "Careless." After nearly thirty years in the biz, he continues to warm the hearts of audiences worldwide. Shindell embodies the soft-hearted, conversational vocal delivery of Paul Simon, the sovereign, pensive guitar style of James Taylor, and the captivating, poetic storytelling of Leonard Cohen. Richard Shindell's music is an uplifting gust of wind.

Richard Shindell performs on Saturday, April 6, 7:30 p.m. at Café Veritas at First Unitarian Church of Rochester, 220 Winton Road South. $10 -$18; free for ages 12 and under. 271-9070. cafeveritas.org; richardshindell.com.