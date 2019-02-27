FOLK ROCK | Big Blue House 

Big Blue House paints countrified Americana with a smooth jazzy brush. But the trio's hard to pin down when looking to what drives them. Is it Brian Burley's no-nonsense voice and strident guitar? Is it Bob DeRosa's thump-and-swing on the bass? Or is it Harvey Possemato' beautiful electric guitar as it fills in the cracks while creating new ones. I tell you one thing that'll get you: the way Big Blue House mashes up Johnny Cash with The Who, singing the words to "Pinball Wizard" over "Folsom Prison Blues." Righteous.

Big Blue House plays Thursday, February 28, 7 p.m. at The Little Café, 240 East Avenue. 7 p.m. 258-0400. thelittle.org/music; bigbluehouseband.com