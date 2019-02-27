Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

February 27, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

FOLK ROCK | Big Blue House 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY ANGELA POSSEMATO
  • PHOTO BY ANGELA POSSEMATO

Big Blue House paints countrified Americana with a smooth jazzy brush. But the trio's hard to pin down when looking to what drives them. Is it Brian Burley's no-nonsense voice and strident guitar? Is it Bob DeRosa's thump-and-swing on the bass? Or is it Harvey Possemato' beautiful electric guitar as it fills in the cracks while creating new ones. I tell you one thing that'll get you: the way Big Blue House mashes up Johnny Cash with The Who, singing the words to "Pinball Wizard" over "Folsom Prison Blues." Righteous.

Big Blue House plays Thursday, February 28, 7 p.m. at The Little Café, 240 East Avenue. 7 p.m. 258-0400. thelittle.org/music; bigbluehouseband.com

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Choice Concerts

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
27 Thu
28 Fri
1 Sat
2 Sun
3 Mon
4 Tue
5

Omega Male Select Gospel Choir @ City Hall Atrium

Bossa Nova Bradley Brothers, Troegs Nugget Nectar @ Record Archive

Bossa Nova Bradley Brothers, Troegs Nugget Nectar @ Record Archive

Nate Michaels @ B-Side

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

  • Re: Blackface, photographs, and America's racism

  • Re: Blackface, photographs, and America's racism

    • We had a black president for 8 years , and thousands of blacks in office…

    • Posted by Inquisitive
    • on February 26, 2019

  • Re: Parkinson's, cannabis, and hope

    • After my Parkinsons Disease diagnosis, i was on Carbidopa and Pramipexole for two years, as…

    • Posted by Shelley88512892
    • on February 25, 2019
  • More »

    • Guides & Special Issues

    Winter Guide 2019

    This Week's Issue

    View PDF
    February 27- 5, 2019
    Issue Cover
    Cover Story:
    Whirling hurling
    The Irish sport takes root in Rochester read more ...

    By Brian Gordon

    Tweets @RocCityNews

    © 2019 City Newspaper.

    Website powered by Foundation.