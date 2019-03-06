Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
March 06, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

FOLK ROCK | Mike Frazier 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY BRETT BALLACHINO
  • PHOTO BY BRETT BALLACHINO

Singer-songwriter Mike Frazier is on a mission to turn political division into unification. Rooted in Winchester, Va., Frazier has used his music to stand for social justice since debuting in 2015. He has celebrated seven releases, including his newest single, "Destitute," a prophetically disgusted slap at the current administration. Often backed by his band The Dying Wild, this show will feature Mike Frazier in a captivating solo acoustic performance. Frazier is like a young Bob Dylan, but with a warmer, wider vocal range, as he echoes melodies on the harmonica while strumming along on his guitar. Frazier is the voice of younger generations, using ironically cheery, folk punk anthems to address serious sociopolitical issues.

Mike Frazier will perform along with The Sugargliders and Chris Bethmann on Monday, March 11, 7:30 p.m. at Abilene Bar and Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way. $6. 232-3230. abilenebarandlounge.com; genevarecords.com.

