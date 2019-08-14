FOLK | Steve Katz 

If you appreciate great pop music from the 1960's and 1970's, you know the work of guitarist-songwriter Steve Katz. After studying with Dave Van Ronk and Reverend Gary Davis, he became a key player in two major groups: The Blues Project, for which he wrote "Steve's Song," and Blood, Sweat & Tears (he penned "Sometimes in Winter"). Katz performed at the Woodstock Festival in 1969 and he produced two seminal albums by Lou Reed: "Rock 'n' Roll Animal" and "Sally Can't Dance." When Katz performs, he not only sings his tunes, he tells stories from the perspective of a man who was right in the center of folk, blues and rock history.

