August 14, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

FOLK | Steve Katz 

By
If you appreciate great pop music from the 1960's and 1970's, you know the work of guitarist-songwriter Steve Katz. After studying with Dave Van Ronk and Reverend Gary Davis, he became a key player in two major groups: The Blues Project, for which he wrote "Steve's Song," and Blood, Sweat & Tears (he penned "Sometimes in Winter"). Katz performed at the Woodstock Festival in 1969 and he produced two seminal albums by Lou Reed: "Rock 'n' Roll Animal" and "Sally Can't Dance." When Katz performs, he not only sings his tunes, he tells stories from the perspective of a man who was right in the center of folk, blues and rock history.

Steve Katz performs Wednesday, August 21, 8 p.m. at Bop Shop Records, 1460 Monroe Avenue. $18 advance, $20 day of show. 271-3354. bopshop.com; stevekatzmusic.wordpress.com.

