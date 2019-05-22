FOLK | Susanna Rose Trio 

Inspired by challenging winters and inward contemplation, local singer-songwriter Susanna Rose has been playing lonely folk originals for a decade. Currently, Rose performs with banjoist Chaz Hearne and cellist John Delmonico as a trio. Rose has a soft and tender alto voice, and plays simple yet intentional guitar strums with no need for frills. It's just down-to-earth Americana. The addition of cello and banjo add a more upbeat, percussive aura to the mix.

Susanna Rose Trio, with bassist Reilly Solomon Taylor Cook subbing for Delmonico, will perform along with Chaz Hearne & The Dazzlers on Friday, May 24, 8 p.m. at The Little Theatre Café, 240 East Avenue. Free. 258-0400. thelittle.org; susannarose.com.