FOLK | The Brother Brothers 

The Brother Brothers are a pair of identical twins whose musical chemistry is so good, it's hard to tell where one's voice ends and the other's voice begins. Celebrating the release of their debut full-length album, "Some People I Know," The Brother Brothers blend their separate musical stories into one cohesive journey. David and Adam Moss perform soft and bittersweet folk lullabies, with acoustic guitar and violin. The lyrics are very personal, making the listener feel like family.

The Brother Brothers will perform on Tuesday, February 5, 8 p.m. at Abilene Bar and Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way. $10. 232-3230. abilenebarandlounge.com; thebrotherbrothersmusic.com.