September 04, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

FOLK | The Cadleys 

PHOTO BY SANDY ROE
  PHOTO BY SANDY ROE

Mixing traditional roots instrumentation with contemporary folk songwriting, The Cadleys wrangle up audiences with invigorating string pulses and harmonies so in sync, it sounds like one voice. Consisting of the core duo — singer-guitarist John Cadley and his wife, singer-banjoist Cathy Cadley — as well as bassist John "JD" Dancks and renowned mandolin player Perry Cleaveland, The Cadleys released their newest album, "Duets and Ballads," earlier this year. Whether performing upbeat duets or somber ballads, the group has a heartfelt story to tell and displays palpable camaraderie.

The Cadleys will be playing the next Rochester Folkus concert on Wednesday, September 11, 7 p.m. at Downstairs Cabaret Theatre, 20 Windsor Street. $10. 325-4370. downstairscabaret.com; cadleys.com.

