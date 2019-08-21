FOLK | The Franklin County Sweethearts 

The Franklin County Sweethearts makes its maiden voyage to Rochester from its hometown of Greenfield, Massachusetts. Taking inspiration from classic country and Americana, this relatively new band is comprised of old souls. Front people Lexi Weege and Rosie Porter sing Beatles-esque harmonies while the rest of the band combines elements of blues and honkey-tonk to create a distinct sound. Known to play Patsy Cline and The Carter Family tunes as well as some original songs, The Franklin County Sweethearts are a sweet blend of old and new.

The Franklin County Sweethearts plays on Saturday, August 24 at 8 p.m., at The Spirit Room, 139 State Street. $5-$10 sliding scale. 397-7595. facebook.com/TheSpiritRoomRochester; franklincountysweethearts.bandcamp.com.