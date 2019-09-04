Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
September 04, 2019

.
Favorites
Food on the Fringe 

By
click to enlarge FILE PHOTO
  • File Photo
Rochester Fringe 2019 is here, offering 12 days of spectacles — some of which you can participate in. Between scurrying from act to act and busting a move at the Silent Disco, you’re going to need to take in some calories between performances. The following is a comprehensive list of the rotation of food trucks that will be on site at the Spiegelgarden during each day of the Fringe, as well as those that will be serving at Parcel 5 during the two weekends of Friday and Saturday on the Fringe

But if the lines for the mobile meals are too long, consider stopping in to one of the brick-and-mortar cafes and restaurants conveniently located near the main downtown Fringe areas sites. Original Grain (280 East Broad Street), Peppa Pot (522 East Main Street), Max of Eastman Place (25 Gibbs Street), Aunt Rosie’s (350 East Main Street), and Unter Biergarten (120 East Avenue) are just a few options.

Spiegelgarden

Tuesday, Sept. 10th
Everything Iz Good

Wednesday, Sept. 11th
Taste the ROC
Effortlessly Healthy

Thursday, Sept. 12th
Rob's Kabobs
Wraps on Wheels

Friday, Sept. 13th
Potato Skins Express

Saturday, Sept. 14th
Taste the ROC

Sunday, Sept. 15th
Hispanic Heritage Mo. Kick-Off
Rustic Taco Bar
MiViejo San Juan

Monday, Sept. 16th
Effortlessly Healthy
Taste the ROC

Tuesday, Sept. 17th
Twist This
Rob's Al Dente

Wed., Sept. 18th
Meat the Press
Cheesed and Confused

Thursday, Sept. 19th
Twist This
Chef's Catering

Friday, Sept. 20th
Rob's Kabobs
Everything Iz Good

Saturday, Sept. 21st
Neno's Meatball Truck

Parcel 5 (Sept 14 and 15)
Abbott’s Custard
Cheesed & Confused
Chef's Catering
Doc Popcorn
Eat Greek
Effortlessly Healthy
Everything Iz Good
Island Wraps
J&S Fried Dough
Meat the Press
Neno's
Potato Skins Express
Rob's Al Dente
Rob's Kabobs
Roll N Deep
Smoothies Plus
Taste the ROC
The Meatball Truck
Tom Wahl's
Wraps on Wheels

East Ave/Chestnut (Sept 20 & 21)
Abbots Custard
Chef's Catering
Doc Popcorn
Eat Greek
Everything Iz Good
Mi Viejo San Juan
Neno's
Potato Skins Express
Rob's Al Dente
Roll N Deep
Taste the ROC
The Meatball Truck

