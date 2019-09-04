Food on the Fringe 

Rochester Fringe 2019 is here, offering 12 days of spectacles — some of which you can participate in. Between scurrying from act to act and busting a move at the Silent Disco, you’re going to need to take in some calories between performances. The following is a comprehensive list of the rotation of food trucks that will be on site at the Spiegelgarden during each day of the Fringe, as well as those that will be serving at Parcel 5 during the two weekends of Friday and Saturday on the Fringe



But if the lines for the mobile meals are too long, consider stopping in to one of the brick-and-mortar cafes and restaurants conveniently located near the main downtown Fringe areas sites. Original Grain (280 East Broad Street), Peppa Pot (522 East Main Street), Max of Eastman Place (25 Gibbs Street), Aunt Rosie’s (350 East Main Street), and Unter Biergarten (120 East Avenue) are just a few options.



Spiegelgarden



Tuesday, Sept. 10th

Everything Iz Good



Wednesday, Sept. 11th

Taste the ROC

Effortlessly Healthy



Thursday, Sept. 12th

Rob's Kabobs

Wraps on Wheels



Friday, Sept. 13th

Potato Skins Express



Saturday, Sept. 14th

Taste the ROC



Sunday, Sept. 15th

Hispanic Heritage Mo. Kick-Off

Rustic Taco Bar

MiViejo San Juan



Monday, Sept. 16th

Effortlessly Healthy

Taste the ROC



Tuesday, Sept. 17th

Twist This

Rob's Al Dente



Wed., Sept. 18th

Meat the Press

Cheesed and Confused



Thursday, Sept. 19th

Twist This

Chef's Catering



Friday, Sept. 20th

Rob's Kabobs

Everything Iz Good



Saturday, Sept. 21st

Neno's Meatball Truck



Parcel 5 (Sept 14 and 15)

Abbott’s Custard

Cheesed & Confused

Chef's Catering

Doc Popcorn

Eat Greek

Effortlessly Healthy

Everything Iz Good

Island Wraps

J&S Fried Dough

Meat the Press

Neno's

Potato Skins Express

Rob's Al Dente

Rob's Kabobs

Roll N Deep

Smoothies Plus

Taste the ROC

The Meatball Truck

Tom Wahl's

Wraps on Wheels



East Ave/Chestnut (Sept 20 & 21)

Abbots Custard

Chef's Catering

Doc Popcorn

Eat Greek

Everything Iz Good

Mi Viejo San Juan

Neno's

Potato Skins Express

Rob's Al Dente

Roll N Deep

Taste the ROC

The Meatball Truck