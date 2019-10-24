Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
October 24, 2019 News & Opinion » News

Former Housing Authority chair faces more charges 

George Moses, the former chair of the Rochester Housing Authority and the executive director or North East Area Development (NEAD), has been indicted on 28 charges, including wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and lying to the FBI.

The charges are connected to an alleged scheme to defraud Rochester Housing Charities, a subsidiary of the Rochester Housing Authority, and the Quad A for Kids after-school program, according to the US Attorney's Office.

The indictment includes the previous charges that Moses lied to  the FBI. He pleaded not guilty to those charges earlier this year.

Moses is accused of falsely claiming to be unaware of  fraudulent dealings through Rochester Housing Charities, to steer money to Adam McFadden, the former City Council vice president and former Rochester Housing Authority executive director.

McFadden pleaded guilty earlier this year to two fraud felonies linked to his time brokering work for Rochester Housing Charities. He also recently pleaded guilty to defrauding Quad A, a program which he ran,. of more than $131,000.

Authorities allege Moses conspired with McFadden to have NEAD bill Quad A for Kids  $8,000 for purported training and other services that were never provided.  McFadden then created bogus invoices from his company, Caesar Development LLC, to NEAD for consultation services that never happened, according to authorities.

Moses, a former Rochester Housing Charities board member, is accused of causing the organization to overpay its executive director $500 every two weeks. The executive director would then funnel $380 of the extra money to Moses's bank account or pay it to him in cash, according to authorities.

A news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office announcing the indictment does not name the executive director. But publicly available tax records show the director at the time of the alleged scheme was Ryan Van Alstyne.

Van Alstyne's LinkedIn page says he's the former associate director of Group 14621 Community Association.

