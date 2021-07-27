Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
July 27, 2021

Former Judge Matthew Rosenbaum is subject of criminal probe 

Former state Supreme Court Justice Matthew Rosenbaum.

An investigation is underway into possible criminal conduct on the part of state Supreme Court Justice Matthew Rosenbaum, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office revealed Tuesday.

A statement from the office released to media read that it had received information in the spring that Rosenbaum had engaged in potential criminal behavior and that it had initiated an investigation and was currently working with the Monroe County District Attorney's Office.

"The investigation is ongoing, which limits our ability to comment any further," the statement read.

Word that Rosenbaum is the subject of a criminal probe surfaced less than two weeks after after his former secretary filed a federal civil suit against him and others in the state court system alleging that he had sexually abused her for years.

The suit also claimed that her complaints about his treatment of her to her superiors locally and to state court officials in Albany went ignored until late 2019.

The state Office of Court Administration, which oversees the judiciary in New York, announced in December 2019 that Rosenbaum had been relieved of his duties pending an ongoing investigation into allegations regarding his conduct, although the announcement at the time did not describe what the allegations entailed.

Rosenbaum, 57, subsequently signed an agreement in January 2020 with the state Commission on Judicial Conduct, which is the body responsible for disciplining judges in New York, to vacate his office, which he had held since 2005.

At the time of his resignation, he had been elected to a second 14-year term only two months earlier. The agreement contained a provision that he would never seek judicial office again.

In announcing Rosenbaum's permanent departure from the bench, commission officials alluded to Rosenbaum having made “improper” and “abusive personal demands” of his staff.

David Andreatta is CITY's editor. He can be reached at dandreatta@rochester-citynews.com.
