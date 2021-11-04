Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
November 04, 2021 News & Opinion » News

Former RPD Chief La'Ron Singletary to run for Congress 

click to enlarge Former Rochester Police Chief La'Ron Singletary.

PHOTO BY GINO FANELLI

Former Rochester Police Chief La'Ron Singletary.

It looks like former Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary will be running for Congress.

A campaign filing indicates that Singletary filed a statement of candidacy with the Federal Elections Commission last week. It also lists his Republican Party affiliation.

Singletary also has a website which says he is running for the 25th Congressional seat now held by Democrat Joe Morelle.

That website includes positions on issues like school choice, immigration, public safety, and the second amendment.

The Monroe County Republican Committee said that it will have what it calls a "major announcement" regarding the 2022 election at 11am on Thursday at the Joseph A. Floreano Riverside Convention Center.

GOP Chair Bernie Iacovangelo hinted at the announcement on Tuesday night at the GOP election night headquarters.

“It’s going to be phenomenal, wouldn’t you say? Mr Singletary? Wouldn’t you say, Mr. Singletary? Another one of our teammates that joined us, La'Ron Singletary," Iacovangelo said as he talked about being proud of this year's Republican slate and next year's candidates.

Singletary had a long career with the RPD, appointed by Mayor Lovely Warren as chief in 2019.

He announced he would resign in September 2020 amid controversy over the way city officials looked into the death of Daniel Prude, who suffocated while in police custody. But Warren then fired Singletary before he could resign.

Morelle, who was first elected in 2018, has not yet commented on Singletary’s candidacy.

click image wxxi_news_partners.png

