The latest numbers for COVID-19 in Monroe County show no new deaths for the fourth day in a row.The total number of deaths from the coronavirus to date is 273.The number of new confirmed cases was also relatively low, with 17 new cases reported as of late Monday afternoon. Nine of those individuals are in their 20s and 30s.Of the 3,789 confirmed cases so far, 74 people are hospitalized, and 8 patients are in the ICU on a ventilator.