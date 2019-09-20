Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
September 20, 2019 Special Sections » Rochester Fringe Festival

Frank reviews 'Charming Disaster: A Musical Tarot Reading' 

Brooklyn-based duo Charming Disaster was charming as hell, but the only thing disastrous I could see and hear was the two girls sitting behind me that wouldn’t shut up. That notwithstanding, the band put out a dark set of sense, of sensuality, and of grace. 

Jeff Morris on guitar and vocals and Ellia Bisker on ukelele and vocals played beautifully together, like a life size music box. But it was the audience, situated in a back room of Nox, that determined the set list by picking tarot cards to compliment each song. And the songs were essentially murder ballads, though any malevolence was canceled out to leave room for the band’s sardonic approach with guitar and ukulele — picture Nick Cave in a Hawaiian shirt.

“Charming Disaster: A Musical Tarot Reading” will be performed again at 6 p.m. Friday, September 20, at Nox. $14. Appropriate for 13 and over.
