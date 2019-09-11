Frank reviews 'Cirque du Fringe: D'illusion' 

It takes quite a show to upstage a venue, but the folks behind "The Cirque du Fringe" spectacular each year consistently knock it’s capacity audience out. The show is loosely held together by your charming hosts Matt and Heidi Morgan, who wrangle this sideshow as much as they perform alongside attractions from around the globe.
Along for the ride at this year's performance is a yo-yo master, a glass-eating geek, a cowboy in the spirit of Lash LaRue — the icon who taught Harrison Ford his way around a bullwhip, true story — a well-balanced dude who danced with a ladder, a cowgirl who danced high above on a saddle (rather erotically, if you ask me), and some mentalist tricks from Matt Morgan. It was scary in some spots, which elicited gasps from some and side-splitting howls in others. And thanks to the nice lady performing ASL for the deaf members of the audience, I now know how to sign “fart.”
The remaining performances of "Cirque du Fringe: D'illusion" that are not sold out will be performed again on Thursday, September 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, September 14 at 2:30 p.m.; Sunday, September 15 through Friday, September 20 at 7 p.m.; and Saturday, September 21 at 2:30 p.m. at the Spiegeltent. $35-$38, kids 12 and under for $25. Some shows appropriate for ages 5 and older; some for 13 and up. Check rochesterfringe.com for details.