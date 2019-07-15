Fresh Cut: 'Please Carolina' by Teagan and the Tweeds 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY KATE MELTON

Teagan and the Tweeds' new song "Please Carolina" is blooming with country-western guitar work, twangy pedal steel, and even a surprise horn section.

‘Please Carolina’Self-releasedA fixture of the Rochester music landscape, Teagan and the Tweeds have long been delighting local fans with their riveting blend of bluesy intonation, Americana twinges, and soulful, mid-tempo rock. Singer-guitarist Teagan Ward, with understated confidence and an excess of vocal charisma, has been at the helm from the beginning.On their new single, “Please Carolina,” Ward and the band delve into a tender yet upbeat country sensibility that feels particularly earnest. With beautiful sonic clarity, the song is expertly arranged — blooming with country-western guitar work, twangy pedal steel, and even a surprise horn section. Teagan and the Tweeds fill in the textural gaps with an ever-present acoustic strum and brilliantly blended vocal harmonies. It would be easy for the total sound to become too big, too busy. But things keep moving, and the net result is subtle and inviting, without being grandiose.Ward’s words are bittersweet but clear-eyed, in which she cherishes the warm respite that a stint down south provides, while still feeling the inevitable pull of home and family back in New York. “Please Carolina” details the sweet salvation that a change of scenery can provide, but not without the reminder that it may just be a temporary journey on the way toward rediscovering yourself.