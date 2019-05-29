Fresh Cut: 'Your Silly Ways' by Tart Vandelay 

PHOTO PROVIDED

'Your Silly Ways'Self-released“Your Silly Ways” is the lead single from the duo Tart Vandelay’s new EP “Janus,” out on Friday, May 31. The collection serves as a kind of parting gift to Rochester, as singer-keyboardist Katie Halligan (also a contributing writer for CITY) and guitarist Marty LoFaso will be moving to Arizona this summer. In the meantime, listeners are in store from some disarming and intelligently crafted indie pop.With a nod to classic soul and R&B, “Your Silly Ways” is a heartfelt and unironic love song about the joys of finding a quirky significant other who “gets you.” “You and I are the same person inside/ I love that you’re just as nerdy as I,” Halligan croons.“Your Silly Ways” is an instant charmer, from the lilting 12/8 time signature laid down by bassist Pete Zamniak and drummer Christopher Dubuc-Penney, to LoFaso’s light and tasty blues licks on the electric guitar and Halligan’s Motown-esque backing vocals.The song sounds both retro and fresh. The music hints at nostalgia without becoming mired in it. While this is in large part due to the writing, credit also goes to Josh Pettinger at Wicked Squid Studios and 1809 Studios’ Dave Drago, whose production imbues the music with a sheen that never glosses over Tart Vandelay’s precision and effortless chemistry as a band. Instead those qualities are reinforced.