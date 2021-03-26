Fri COVID-19 vaccine at former Kodak site postponed due to weather 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY DENISE YOUNG/WXXI NEWS

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced that due to the potential for severe weather on Friday, COVID-19 vaccine appointments at the State-FEMA-run mass vaccination site at the former Kodak Hawkeye Parking lot on St. Paul Street in Rochester will be postponed.The appointments will be rescheduled for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, March 27-29.“Given the Friday weather forecast for Rochester and projected winds of up to 60 miles per hour, we are postponing vaccine appointments at the site of the former Kodak Hawkeye parking lot in order to protect New Yorkers getting vaccinated and site staff," Cuomo said. "This vaccine is about protecting public health — and we have to make sure everyone stays safe as shots are administered. As we have done before in the face of inclement weather, we are going to reschedule all Friday appointments for the site and make sure no one misses their dose."New Yorkers with appointments scheduled for Friday at the site will receive an email or text message rescheduling their vaccination.Cuomo’s office says that all of these appointments are for second doses, and rescheduled appointment dates will be well within CDC's guidance for the timeline for second doses. If that new appointment time does not work for an individual given the change in day, they will be provided with a contact number to identify a different time that may work better for the individual.The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for counties including Monroe, Orleans, Genesee and Wyoming with wind gusts of up to 60mph possible.Otherwise, look for some showers and temperatures falling into the 40s by Friday afternoon.