Fringe Festival Info 

The eighth annual KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival will host more than 500 performances in and around downtown Rochester. The Fringe’s official website is rochesterfringe.com, where you can find a full schedule of events, purchase tickets, and get the latest information. The Fringe also has a handy app available on Google Play and Apple App Stores. Venues One Fringe Place The dazzling hub of the Fringe, One Fringe Place (corner of East Main and Gibbs Streets) houses the Spiegeltent and Spiegelgarden, the Fringe box office and information booth, ATMs, food trucks, and several shows throughout the event. The Spiegelgarden will host the site-specific shows “Bushwhacked Backyard,” “Bushwhacked British Bake Off,” “Bushwhacked Boozy British Bake Off,” “Dashboard Dramas VI,” and “Complimentary Heckling,” as well as the Ask Us Anything Booth, Kids Day activities, and the Pedestrian Drive-In. Across the street is Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, where comedian Mike Birbiglia will perform Friday, September 20, at 7:30 p.m.; Storyteller Nate DiMeo will present “The Memory Palace Live” there on Thursday, September 19 and Saturday, September 21, at 7:30 p.m. Next door, the free Gospel Sunday program will take place in Kilbourn Hall (26 Gibbs Street) on Sunday, September 15, 2 p.m. Outdoor venues Parcel 5 (next to One East Avenue) is the location for the first weekend of Friday and Saturday on the Fringe, a free program by returning French street theater troupe, Plasticiens Volants. The new show, “Pearl: Secrets of the Sea” will begin with a parade starting at East Avenue and Chestnut Street to the parcel, where the show will take place. Friday and Saturday, September 13 and 14, 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The second weekend of Friday and Saturday on the Fringe, the Chestnut Street stage (between East Avenue and East Main Street) will host free, participatory performances by returning British mass-singalong sensation Massaoke. The group will perform live musical numbers for the karaoke crowd in “Night at the Musicals” on Friday, September 20, 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. And on Saturday, September 21, 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Massaoke will perform “Mix Tape,” its all-new lineup of hairbrush anthems. Part of that second weekend, the Fringe Street Beat dance competition is back for its fourth year — and with a cash prize of $1,200 for the team with the best moves. Saturday, September 21, on Chestnut Street. Preliminary rounds start at 1 p.m.; and finals run from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Free to watch and appropriate for all ages. If you want to compete, registration is now open at rochesterfringe.com and costs $5 per team. Neighborhood venues Some locations host several venues, so be sure to check show information for specifics The Avyarium, 274 North Goodman Street Blackfriars Theatre, 795 East Main Street Central Library, 115 South Avenue Eastman School of Music, 26 Gibbs Street Garth Fagan Dance Studio, 50 Chestnut Street George Eastman Museum, 900 East Avenue Geva Theatre Center, 75 Woodbury Boulevard High Falls, 74 Browns Race Java’s, 16 Gibbs Street Joseph Avenue Arts & Culture Alliance @ Avenue D Rec Center, 200 Avenue D Joseph Avenue Arts & Culture Alliance @ Lincoln Library, 851 Joseph Avenue Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, 60 Gibbs Street The Little Theatre, 240 East Avenue Lyric Theatre, 440 East Avenue Memorial Art Gallery, 500 University Avenue Merriman Street, between Atlantic and University MuCCC, 142 Atlantic Avenue Nox, 302 North Goodman Street Parcel 5, 275 East Main Street RIT City Art Space, 250 East Main Street Rochester Dance Theatre, 7250 Cumberland Street Rochester Museum & Science Center Strasenburgh Planetarium, 657 East Avenue School of the Arts, 45 Prince Street UUU Art Collective, 153 State Street Village Gate, 274 North Goodman Street Writers & Books, 740 University Avenue Tickets Fringe shows are separately ticketed and prices vary from program to program. All tickets can be purchased online at rochesterfringe.com; by phone at 957-9837; in person at all Fringe venues starting one hour prior to the performance; and in person at the Fringe Box Office in One Fringe Place. Many performances will fill up quick, so it’s recommended you buy tickets in advance. There are also more than 150 free shows at this year’s Fringe, includingboth weekends of Friday and Saturday on the Fringe. To explore the free performances, go to rochesterfringe.com, click “Find a show,” and look for the “Only free shows” filter option. Parking Convenient parking for the East End venues can be found in the East End parking garage at the corner of Scio Street and East Avenue. Additional parking can be found at Washington Square (111 Woodbury Boulevard), in the Midtown Garage (East Broad Street and Clinton Avenue), Court Street Garage (194 Court Street), Mortimer Street Parking Garage (83 Mortimer Street), Five Star Bank Plaza (100 Chestnut Street), and South Avenue Garage (39 Stone Street). Daily parking at each of these locations costs $7 per car. Also be on the lookout for street parking or spots in surface lots throughout the neighborhood. The Fringe is a pedestrian and bike-friendly event. There will be plenty of bike parking at One Fringe Place. Do Fringe with us For all of CITY’s Fringe information, check out rochestercitynewspaper.com to get the online version of this guide plus our daily Fringe Blog. Each day, CITY’s critics will offer up reviews and photos of the previous night’s performances; new blogs will be up by 7 a.m. each morning of the festival. We’ll also post updates on our Facebook page (facebook.com/CITYNewspaper), on Twitter (@roccitynews), and on Instagram (@roccitynews). CITY will again host Trivia CITY during Fringe on Wednesday, September 18, at 7:30 p.m. in the Spiegelgarden. The trivia night will focus on arts and culture (with rounds specifically about Rochester and the Fringe), and is free. Appropriate for ages 18 and older. There is no sign-up, but teams cannot be larger than six people. To let us know how your Fringe is going, use the hashtag #fringeCITY on social media.