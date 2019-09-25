Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
September 25, 2019

.
FUNK-JAZZ | Four80East 

PHOTO BY ABDUL REHMAN
  • PHOTO BY ABDUL REHMAN

Four80East gives the people what they want: the groove, the whole groove, and nothing but the groove. Co-leaders Rob DeBoer and Tony Grace lay it down on keyboards and percussion, respectively. But they couldn't do it without the rhythm guitar of Mark Jackson and the infectious saxophone riffs of Mike MacArthur. And bassist Anthony Mackey and drummer Chris Wright hold the groove together. Four80East takes the stage at Anthology on Friday night, after an opening set by Rochester's own funk-jazz trio Paradigm Shift.  

Four80East plays Friday, September 27, 7:30 p.m. at Anthology, 336 East Ave, $25 general admission; $40 low table reserved seats. All ages show. 484-1964. anthologylive.com; four80east.com.

