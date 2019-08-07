Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

August 07, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

FUNK ROCK | Galactic 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO PROVIDED
  • PHOTO PROVIDED

New Orleans-based funk collective Galactic performs at such a pace, you'll be tripping over yourself to keep up. Crossing electronic textures with punchy horns and overdriven guitar, Galactic originally formed as an octet and now averages six players, ranging in instrumentation from Hammond organ to saxophone. The band can switch from anthemic ballads to high-energy jams with the crash of a cymbal, performing either purely instrumental soundscapes or songs with its current touring vocalist Erica Falls. Playing in support of its new album, "Already Ready Already," Galactic delivers a provocative mix of funk, rock 'n' roll, blues, and hip-hop.

Galactic will perform along with Adam Ezra Group and Junkyardfieldtrip on Thursday, August 8, 5: 30 p.m. at MLK Jr. Memorial Park, Manhattan Square, 353 Court Street. $7 general; $35 VIP. 473-4482. rochesterevents.com/party-in-the-park; galacticfunk.com.

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Concerts

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
7 Thu
8 Fri
9 Sat
10 Sun
11 Mon
12 Tue
13

Middays at Midtown: Jack West @ Midtown Commons

Gateways Music Festival: Piano Recital @ Hatch Hall

Jumbo Shrimp @ Marge's Lakeside Inn

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Jazz Festival 2019

This Week's Issue

August 7-13, 2019
Cover Story:
Intimacy director defines consent onstage
Intimacy director defines consent onstage read more ...

By Leah Stacy

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.