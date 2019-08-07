FUNK ROCK | Galactic 

New Orleans-based funk collective Galactic performs at such a pace, you'll be tripping over yourself to keep up. Crossing electronic textures with punchy horns and overdriven guitar, Galactic originally formed as an octet and now averages six players, ranging in instrumentation from Hammond organ to saxophone. The band can switch from anthemic ballads to high-energy jams with the crash of a cymbal, performing either purely instrumental soundscapes or songs with its current touring vocalist Erica Falls. Playing in support of its new album, "Already Ready Already," Galactic delivers a provocative mix of funk, rock 'n' roll, blues, and hip-hop.

Galactic will perform along with Adam Ezra Group and Junkyardfieldtrip on Thursday, August 8, 5: 30 p.m. at MLK Jr. Memorial Park, Manhattan Square, 353 Court Street. $7 general; $35 VIP. 473-4482. rochesterevents.com/party-in-the-park; galacticfunk.com.