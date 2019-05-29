FUNK | The Comb Down 

Like a fresh baked pie, The Comb Down draws you in from the first whiff. Based in Ithaca, The Comb Down is a seven-piece super group of musicians from renowned regional acts like John Brown's Body, Big Mean Sound Machine, and more. Formed by seasoned vinyl spinner Brian "DJ Gourd" Mlodzinski, The Comb Down puts together a suave blend of 60's and 70's funk, Afrobeat, blues, soul, and jazz. Whipping up homemade batches of dirty jams with easy delivery, The Comb Down riles up its audiences with plenty of stage pageantry and pinpoint sharp musicality. Brushing through fast-paced chord progressions, bass-heavy breakdowns, and brassy horn lines, The Comb Down performs high-energy boogies with sophistication.

The Comb Down will perform along with The Sideways on Saturday, June 1, 8 p.m. at Flour City Station, 170 East Avenue. $7-$10. Ages 21 and over. 413-5745. flourcitystation.com; facebook.com/thecombdown.