Funke won't run in 2020 

Republican Senator Rich Funke will not seek reelection in 2020.
Funke made the announcement this morning in a YouTube video
. He represents the 55th District, which covers much of the city’s east side as well as the towns of Rush, Mendon, Pittsford, Perinton, Penfield, East Rochester, and Irondequoit, and extends down into parts of Ontario County.
Funke is following in the footsteps of several other Republicans, including Senator Joe Robach, who have said they won’t seek reelection. Facing a future in the minority after the party lost control of the Senate in 2018, they’re opting to leave the chamber altogether.
Two Democrats have already stepped forward to run for the 55th District seat next year. One of them is Jen Lunsford, a lawyer from Penfield who unsuccessfully challenged Funke in 2018. The other is Samra Brouk, a Rochester resident who has worked in nonprofit leadership and fundraising.
