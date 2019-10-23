Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

October 23, 2019 Special Sections » Best of Rochester

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

GALLERY: Best of Rochester 2019 Party 

click to enlarge 20191022_181433_211_img_2100.jpg
Slideshow Best of Rochester 2019 Party
Best of Rochester 2019 Party 367 slides
Best of Rochester 2019 Party Best of Rochester 2019 Party Best of Rochester 2019 Party Best of Rochester 2019 Party Best of Rochester 2019 Party Best of Rochester 2019 Party Best of Rochester 2019 Party Best of Rochester 2019 Party Best of Rochester 2019 Party
Best of Rochester 2019 Party
By CITY STAFF
Click to View 367 slides

In This Guide...

    Explore the Best of Rochester

    Explore the Best of Rochester

    The results for our annual scavenger hunt are in. We asked you to respond to our 2019 Best of Rochester readers' poll with your favorite people, places, and things as you've explored our fine region, and you delivered.

    By Daniel J. Kushner Oct 23, 2019

    Best Food & Drink

    Best Food & Drink

    BEST FOOD AND DRINK BEST PIZZA

    Oct 23, 2019

    Best Goods & Services

    Best Goods & Services

    BEST GOODS AND SERVICES BEST BIKE SHOP

    Oct 23, 2019

    Best Local Color

    Best Local Color

    BEST LOCAL COLOR BEST LOCAL ACTIVIST GROUP

    Oct 23, 2019

    Best Arts & Entertainment

    Best Arts & Entertainment

    BEST ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT BEST LOCAL ORIGINAL BAND

    Oct 23, 2019

    Best Nightlife

    Best Nightlife

    BEST NIGHTLIFE BEST NEW BAR/CLUB

    Oct 23, 2019

    Best answers

    Best answers

    OFF-THE CUFF, SOMETIMES OFF-COLOR RESPONSES TO OUR BEST OF ROCHESTER 2019 PRIMARY BALLOT

    By City readers Oct 23, 2019

    Critics' Picks

    Critics' Picks

    BEST YOUNG FARMER: Eric Houppert of Deep Root Farm There are myriad categories featuring food in the Best of Rochester awards, but nothing about the people growing (and supplying) local ingredients behind the scenes. Several years ago, Macedon resident Eric Houppert made the jump from graphic designer to farmhand at Mud Creek Farms in Victor.

    By Renée Heininger, Leah Stacy, Chris Thompson, Frank De Blase, Kathy Laluk and Katie Preston Oct 23, 2019

Tags: ,

More Best of Rochester »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Best of Rochester

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
23 Thu
24 Fri
25 Sat
26 Sun
27 Mon
28 Tue
29
Aging with Options Community Expo @ JCC of Greater Rochester

Aging with Options Community Expo @ JCC of Greater Rochester

A free health fair focused on senior living and healthy aging, sponsored...

"The Pajama Game" (1957) @ Dryden Theatre

Growing the Innovation Economy: Tapping Talent & Place to Ignite Rochester @ The Wilder Room

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Best of Rochester 2019

This Week's Issue

View PDF
October 23-29, 2019
Issue Cover
Cover Story:
Explore the Best of Rochester
The results for our annual scavenger hunt are in. We asked you to respond to our 2019 Best of Rochester readers' poll with your favorite people, places, and things as you've explored our fine region, and you delivered. read more ...

By Daniel J. Kushner

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.