GALLERY: Best of Rochester 2019 Party 

Best of Rochester
The results for our annual scavenger hunt are in. We asked you to respond to our 2019 Best of Rochester readers' poll with your favorite people, places, and things as you've explored our fine region, and you delivered.
By Daniel J. Kushner
Oct 23, 2019
Cover Story
BEST FOOD AND DRINK BEST PIZZA
BEST GOODS AND SERVICES BEST BIKE SHOP
BEST LOCAL COLOR BEST LOCAL ACTIVIST GROUP
BEST ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT BEST LOCAL ORIGINAL BAND
BEST NIGHTLIFE BEST NEW BAR/CLUB
OFF-THE CUFF, SOMETIMES OFF-COLOR RESPONSES TO OUR BEST OF ROCHESTER 2019 PRIMARY BALLOT
By City readers
BEST YOUNG FARMER:
Eric Houppert of Deep Root Farm
There are myriad categories featuring food in the Best of Rochester awards, but nothing about the people growing (and supplying) local ingredients behind the scenes. Several years ago, Macedon resident Eric Houppert made the jump from graphic designer to farmhand at Mud Creek Farms in Victor.
By Renée Heininger, Leah Stacy, Chris Thompson, Frank De Blase, Kathy Laluk and Katie Preston
