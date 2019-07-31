Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

July 31, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

GARAGE POP | Frankie Valet 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY HAL GRAHAM
  • PHOTO BY HAL GRAHAM

Frankie Valet combines classic new wave instrumentation with current shoegaze songwriting, forming a cohesive mix of acoustic and electronic textures. Hailing from Saint Louis, Missouri, the quartet released its debut album, "Stop Apologizing," in 2018 via It Takes Time Records. The band delivers a spacey mix of slowcore, garage rock, and lo-fi indie pop containing dreamy melodies and conversational, heart-wrenching lyrics.

Frankie Valet will perform along with Shep Treasure and Treasure Plate on Tuesday, August 6, 9 p.m. at Small World Books, 425 North Street. $5-$10 sliding scale. 232-6970. facebook.com/smallworldbooks; frankievalet.bandcamp.com.

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Concerts

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
31 Thu
1 Fri
2 Sat
3 Sun
4 Mon
5 Tue
6

JapKam Duo @ St. Joseph's Park

Middays at Midtown: Band-inPublic @ Midtown Commons

Deborah Magone @ House of Guitars

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Jazz Festival 2019

This Week's Issue

July 31- 6, 2019
Cover Story:
Forfeiting bail
New laws will eliminate or curb the use of money bail in New York read more ...

By Jeremy Moule

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.