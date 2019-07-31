GARAGE POP | Frankie Valet 

Frankie Valet combines classic new wave instrumentation with current shoegaze songwriting, forming a cohesive mix of acoustic and electronic textures. Hailing from Saint Louis, Missouri, the quartet released its debut album, "Stop Apologizing," in 2018 via It Takes Time Records. The band delivers a spacey mix of slowcore, garage rock, and lo-fi indie pop containing dreamy melodies and conversational, heart-wrenching lyrics.

Frankie Valet will perform along with Shep Treasure and Treasure Plate on Tuesday, August 6, 9 p.m. at Small World Books, 425 North Street. $5-$10 sliding scale. 232-6970. facebook.com/smallworldbooks; frankievalet.bandcamp.com.