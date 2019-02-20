GARAGE ROCK | Buffalo Sex Change 

One of Rochester's favorite party bands, Buffalo Sex Change brings down the house with only two people behind the wheel of the sexually-charged, grunge-pop thrill ride: guitarist Phil Pierce and drummer Clayton Eddy. The duo has celebrated three releases since its debut in 2014, including its most recent album, 2018's "Searching Hands." Covered with lo-fi reverb, Pierce's punchy tenor voice often switches to a darker, nasal speak-sing, like that of Mick Jagger. Eddy plays drums standing up, smashing wildly along to pulsating, hipster rock beats. Buffalo Sex Change is a rambunctious garage-pop duo with post-punk attitude.

Buffalo Sex Change will perform along with Shana Falana and Overhand Sam & The Bad Weapons on Friday, February 22, 6 p.m. at Record Archive, 33 1/3 Rockwood Street. Free. 244-1210. recordarchive.com; buffalosexchange.bandcamp.com