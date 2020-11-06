Gateways Music Festival goes virtual on Monday 

click to enlarge
-
FILE PHOTO
-
Anthony McGill, the New York Philharmonic's principal clarinetist, will perform on Tuesday, Nov. 10, as part of the Gateways Music Festival.
Rochester’s own Gateways Music Festival, running from Nov. 9 through 13, is not just a celebration of Black classical musicians. The five-day event also brings performers of African descent together and provides the support of an inclusive community — even if this year’s festival is a virtual one with a focus on chamber music as opposed to large-scale orchestral performances. Regardless of the circumstances, Gateways features some of the most prominent classical musicians working today.
The opening concert, on Monday, Nov. 9, at 7:30 p.m. will feature several Rochester musicians, including Metropolitan opera star Nicole Cabell, soprano and WXXI announcer Kearstin Piper Brown, the pianist and First Inversion Artistic Director Lee Wright, and Eastman professor George Taylor on viola, among others. New York Philharmonic Principal Clarinetist Anthony McGill will play a solo recital on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 7:30 p.m. Cellist and Eastman alum Thapelo Masita will give a recital on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 7:30 p.m. Pre-concert talks take place 30 minutes prior to each performance.
Visit the festival website
for a complete schedule, which includes a film screening, art exhibit, and lectures. Individual concert tickets are free for children under age 18, $5 for students and seniors, $10 to $15 for individuals, and $15 to $20 for households. Festival passes are free for those under 18, $20 for students and seniors, $30 to $40 for individuals, and $40 to $50 for households.
Daniel J. Kushner is CITY’s music editor. He can be reached at dkushner@rochester-citynews.com.
click to enlarge