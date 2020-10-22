Genesee Brew House temporarily closes due to positive COVID test 

click image

The Genesee Brew House has closed temporarily due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.The Brew House reopened its indoor dining space in late September, after previously only offering outdoor seating. In order to complete a deep cleaning of the restaurant and bar, the brewery will remain closed until Oct. 27, according to the brewery.“We are taking every step to prioritize the health and safety of our employees and customers. We are temporarily closing until Tuesday, contacting all employees and customers through our contact tracing process, and deep cleaning our facilities using a professional cleaning company,” Mary Beth Popp, the vice president of corporate communications for FIFCO USA, the parent company of Genesee, said in a statement.The brewery is advising any patrons who visited the brewery on Oct. 14 or between Oct. 16 and 18 to contact their healthcare provider for guidance.All Brew House staff members will receive tests for COVID-19 during the closing, according to the brewery.“Once additional employee testing is complete, we will evaluate any additional steps that we need to take,” Popp said. “We have taken a very conservative approach to opening up the Brew House during the pandemic. And we will continue to prioritize health and safety.