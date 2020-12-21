Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
December 21, 2020

Geneseo jazz musician Miche Fambro, 64, has died 

By
The Geneseo-based jazz troubadour Miche Fambro died on Saturday, Dec. 19 after recently announcing that the liver cancer he was battling had shifted to a terminal diagnosis. Fambro was 64.

click to enlarge Miche Fambro. - PHOTO BY JIM DOLAN
  • PHOTO BY JIM DOLAN
  • Miche Fambro.
The man possessed an excess of elegance and charm. To say he was cool is an understatement. With a swagger that recalled Nat King Cole and Billy Eckstine, Fambro had a honeyed voice and the charisma of a classic talk show host. His smile bordered on a laugh. Rolling Stone magazine called him a “quiet storm.”

Making the scene in the early ’80s, Miche & The Anglos created a danceable blend of pop with new-wave muscle. The band didn’t just swing, it glided.

Miche & The Anglos was one of the first Rochester bands I ever saw. The show was at the old Jazzberry’s on Monroe Ave., and I still remember how the group’s energy and use of dynamics affected me that night.

And though he circled the globe continuously, he was all ours in the Greater Rochester area. In addition to being an accomplished singer, Fambro could play his nylon-string guitar in a flurry that made it look easy.

Fambro also loved Christmas music, and had posted a series of holiday songs on his Facebook page last week. Listening to Fambro’s music is bittersweet now, as he leaves behind his wife Wendy and their two daughters, Michael and Naomi.



Thank you for the music, Miche. Rest in peace.

Donations can be made to Fambro’s family via a fundraiser on Facebook.

Frank De Blase is CITY’s music writer. He can be reached at fdeblase@rochester-citynews.com.
