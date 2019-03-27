Genres collide in 2019-20 Kilbourn Concert Series 

click to enlarge PHOTOS PROVIDED

The 2019-20 Kilbourn Concert Series lineup includes Time for Three (top) on October 10 and jazz vocalist Kat Edmondson on November 13,

The lineup for the 2019-20 Kilbourn Concert Series is out, offering plenty of stylistic variety from musicians who are masters of their idiom and frequently veer from formal classical and jazz music into the world of pop. Next season, concertgoers at Kilbourn Hall can hear everything from vocal jazz to a genre-bending string trio.The highly dynamic group Time for Three kicks off the series on October 10. Composed of two violinists and one double bass player, Time for Three bring energetic virtuosity to clever renditions of classical masterworks, rock ‘n’ roll and pop favorites, and rousing Americana tunes alike.On November 13, Rochester International Jazz Festival alum Kat Edmonson returns to Rochester. The Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter croons original material that sounds like it’s from a bygone era of jazz, but with modern pop accessibility.The British a cappella ensemble VOCES8 performs on February 12 with pure tone, technical precision, and a repertoire that ranges from the Renaissance and Baroque era to contemporary classical and pop. But there’s also plenty of more traditional chamber music to enjoy when mandolinist Avi Avital and harpist Bridget Kibbey share the stage on February 20 and the American Chamber Players perform April 2.Tickets and information about upcoming concerts can be found at the Eastman Theatre box office, 274-3000.