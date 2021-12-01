Gino Fanelli's Ale-vent Calendar 

click image

Well readers, it’s that time of year again — the frost is setting in, home-cooked meals roast in the oven, and families are reuniting for another holiday season. If you’re like me, all of those things mean you need a drink.Let your holiday helpers at CITY find some good stuff to imbibe.We’ve spent the past month pouring, sampling, and discussing some of the region’s finest brews to bring you another round of our beer advent calendar. It’s our second year of the tradition and thanks to some better planning this year, we had tons of fun putting it together for you all.Beer is one of life’s small pleasures and the cascade of effervescent nectar from malt, yeast, and hops provides a welcoming respite from the chaos of life. Given the events of the past two years, we all need a little bit of that.Likewise, with the end of the year approaching, the holidays are a great time to take stock and realize all we have to be grateful for, even if it’s just the many treasures that the breweries in this region produce.After all, it’s often the little things that make life worth living, so let’s toast to that.Cheers! Or perhaps, since we’re featuring a few German styles this year, we should say “Prost!” instead.from Brindle Haus Brewing CompanyBrightly acidic with heavy emphasis on passionfruit, this sour ale walks the tightrope line between light sessionability and overly-fruited decadence. Find other versions with different fruit blends.from K2 Brothers BrewingThis offering from Penfield staple K2 Brothers is reminiscent of the summertime and it delivers on the promise of its name. Escape the December chill with visions of boat days and beach parties.from Fifth FrameA demonstration of excess from the St. Paul Street sour ale auteurs at Fifth Frame combines copious amounts of fruit puree into a base sour ale, ending in a viscous, smoothie-like barrage.from Other Half Brewing CompanyCitra, Galaxy, and Motueka hops provide tropical, berry, and citrus notes that accompany the light malt body.from Swiftwater Brewing CompanyAn unassuming, slightly sweet malt base opens up with estery notes of cloves and bananas before delivering a final punch of crisp herbal hop goodness.from Steuben Brewing CompanyBrewed entirely from local ingredients, this endlessly crushable offering is deceptively complex, brimming with subtle notes of sweet malt and faint stone fruit, as well as roasty tones.from Iron Tug Brewing CompanyIs it an IPA? Is it a pale ale? Do words truly have prescribed meaning, or is language so fluid and malleable as to give them no purpose at all? Philosophers are free to ponder these prompts over this lightly bitter and overtly floral brew.from Three Heads Brewing CompanyWatermelon Sour Patch Kids are a top-tier candy, and this is the liquid, alcoholic version. Find notes of artificial watermelon up front that turn into an easygoing tartness.from Noble Shepherd Craft BreweryJoyous liquid recreation of the southern staple Jell-O “salad.” A sweet, fruity, and cloying brew sure to delight even the most beer-opposed drinker.from Drowned Lands BreweryWhile hazy as the most New England of IPAs, this wit beer gets its character from an array of malt and yeast notes rather than liberal amounts of hops. Expect malty sweetness punctuated by funky hits of farmhouse ale.from Naked Dove Brewing CompanyTradition meets modern in this Canandaigua mash-up. This light-drinking German lager finishes with an unexpected hit of tropical hop notes that invite another sip.from Rising Storm Brewing CompanyA tribute to Nas’s sophomore album from the hip-hop connoisseurs at Avon’s Rising Storm, It Was Written is a sour IPA packed with fruit additions. Sweet pulp mingles on the finish with deeper floral and tropical hops.from Peacemaker Brewing CompanyA confounding take on the classic English bitter, European Swallow Beer has a hearty bitter bite that follows malty notes of caramel, toffee, and light roast.from Froth Brewing CompanyLiquid Lollipop represents the single Buffalo contribution to this year’s calendar but oh boy, what a contribution. A truly asinine level of fruit makes this dessert sour an exercise in gluttony rivaled by few. (Tip: you can make a cross-town collaboration by blending it with a Genesee. It helps thin things out).from Reinvention Brewing CompanyA big, hearty IPA which eschews subtlety in favor of sharp pine, citrus, cloying resin, and intense bitterness. Harken back to the West Coast IPA days of yore.from Mortalis Brewing CompanyThe swan song of Rochester beer and a marvel of the fruited sour genre, the monster’s many heads are made up of constantly changing experiments in fruit puree and other additions. Thick, hearty, and proudly over-the-top, Hydra is a must have for lovers of extreme beer.from Young Lion Brewing CompanyNew England IPAYoung Lion’s take on the hazy IPA genre is a lesson in balance. Notes of sweet malt are complemented by tinges of citrus and sweet fruit and contrasted by a deep, yet palatable, bitterness.from War Horse Brewing CompanyExecution of a fruited stout typically leaves much to be desired, and it seems like the brewers tempted fate with this confluence of coffee, peanut butter, and jelly. But this beer succeeds in its audacity, perfectly representing a canned version of a childhood lunchtime staple.from Genesee Brewing CompanyWhy this blend of clearly artificial cranberry and orange flavorings in this light German zwickelbier why is beyond me, but it does. It’s easy-drinking, flavorful, and unquestionably holiday-tinged.from Aurora Brewing CompanyCITY’s creative director Ryan Williamson best described this beer as like a Genny that had been left out beside a campfire. That is fitting. A light amount of smoked malt brings a deep, earthy character to this otherwise sweet, malty brew.from Strange Bird Brewing CompanyThis absurdly hopped, aggressive barleywine also has the heftiest alcohol content of all the brews on this calendar. A hefty malt base is counterbalanced by strong bitterness and spicy rye notes on the finish.from Ellicottville Brewing CompanyAn unassuming brown ale with a hefty bitterness, this beer is a perfect fit for a long, cold day on the slopes.from Stoneyard Brewing CompanyA traditional, unassuming, and unpretentious lager based on a simple malt profile and modest hops. What’s not to love?from Rohrbach Brewing CompanyThis roasty porter imbued with vanilla is as classically Rochester as a beer can get. Simple, timeless, and robust, it’s a perfect sipping beer as the holiday season comes to a close but the cold winter months are still long ahead.