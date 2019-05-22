Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
May 22, 2019 Special Sections » Dish

Goals 

Sign up for a cooking class at the Rochester Brainery rochesterbrainery.com

Get friends together for a sunset picnic dinner at Durand Beach

Round up some buddies and take a Rochester Pedal Tour (leg day!) rochesterpedaltours.com

Gorge on hotdogs & Dippin' Dots at a Red Wings game milb.com/rochester

Step 1: Plant a veggie garden. Step 2: Grill veggies.

Grab a cone from Abbott's and stroll the sand at Ontario Beach Park.

Build a backyard firepit and perfect your s'mores game.
Learn to can fruits and veggies

Midtown Eats 2019 dates:

June 6 & 7
June 20 & 21
July 11 & 12
July 18 & 19
August 1 & 2
August 15 & 16

Thursdays & Fridays: lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays: dinner from 5 to 8:30 p.m. (happy hour from 5 to 7 p.m.) facebook.com/midtowneatsroc

Favorites
    Scavenger Sunday

    Before the workweek begins, it's high time you relaxed Many people begin a lazy Sunday by meeting friends for brunch, but the popularity of that nebulous meal often means long waits for a table, crowded eateries, and feeling more rushed than you'd like.

    By Rebecca Rafferty May 22, 2019

    The meal ordeal

    Meal-delivery services take the guesswork out of lunch hour We've all got those friends who balance their busy lives so well that they eat three healthy meals each day.

    By Rebecca Rafferty May 22, 2019

    Taco Tuesday

    Taco Tuesday is a sacred tradition, but nobody likes a stale routine. Put these joints in your rotation.

    By Rebecca Rafferty May 22, 2019

    Patios and potables

    The evenings are longer, the weather is better.

    By Chris Thompson May 22, 2019

    <strike>Don't</strike> feed after midnight

    It's Friday night (ok, technically Saturday morning), you're still out on the town, and you're hungry again. But oops, the kitchen's closed.

    By Rebecca Rafferty May 22, 2019

    Ate days a week

    In each of our busy lives, we can all get a little bogged down in routine, forget to have fun with food culture, or forget to eat at all until we're raging. Bearing that in mind, our approach to this year's edition of DISH was to take it a day at a time — dividing the features, spotlights, and tips into the days of the week.

    By Rebecca Rafferty May 22, 2019

    Have yourself a movie little picnic

    Try out these summer recipes based on meals from films People have always taken their movie fandoms seriously.

    By Adam Lubitow and Matt DeTurck May 22, 2019

