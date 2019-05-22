Sign up for a cooking class at the Rochester Brainery rochesterbrainery.com
Get friends together for a sunset picnic dinner at Durand Beach
Round up some buddies and take a Rochester Pedal Tour (leg day!) rochesterpedaltours.com
Gorge on hotdogs & Dippin' Dots at a Red Wings game milb.com/rochester
Step 1: Plant a veggie garden. Step 2: Grill veggies.
Grab a cone from Abbott's and stroll the sand at Ontario Beach Park.
Build a backyard firepit and perfect your s'mores game.
Learn to can fruits and veggies
June 6 & 7
June 20 & 21
July 11 & 12
July 18 & 19
August 1 & 2
August 15 & 16
Thursdays & Fridays: lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays: dinner from 5 to 8:30 p.m. (happy hour from 5 to 7 p.m.) facebook.com/midtowneatsroc
