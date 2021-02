'Good Bones' poet Maggie Smith gives virtual reading 

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY STUDIO 127

Maggie Smith.

click image

On Thursday, Feb. 4, Writers & Books is presenting a virtual reading by best-selling poet and essayist Maggie Smith, followed by a conversation with W&B’s Director of Community Reading Programs Karen vanMeenan. Having been unfamiliar with Smith’s work, I looked up her most lauded poem, “Good Bones,” which Public Radio International called “the official poem of 2016.” (Remember when we thought 2016 was the most hellacious year?) And as I just became a mother for the first time in the midst of a pandemic and political upheaval, Smith’s frank words completely gutted me:See what I’m saying? Smith nails it, cutting through flowery nonsense and getting to the heart of our terrifying yet worthwhile experience on Earth. She’s pragmatically hopeful while reminding us of our responsibility to each other and our simple capacity for good, which, I think, is what we really need. And “Good Bones” has been translated into a dozen languages, proof of its universal resonance.Smith is the author of three books of poetry, and her most recent book of essays and quotes, “Keep Moving: Notes on Loss, Creativity, and Change,” is a national bestseller. “Love Warrior” author Glennon Doyle said the book “speaks to you like an encouraging friend reminding you that you can feel and survive deep loss, sink into life’s deep beauty, and constantly, constantly make yourself new.” Sounds like the perfect read for right now.Maggie Smith’s virtual reading and conversation with Karen vanMeenan takes place Thursday, Feb. 4, at 7:30 p.m. Free, registration is required