October 22, 2019 News & Opinion » News

GOP files state election complaint over DA's race 

The Monroe County Republican Committee is filing a formal complaint with the New York State Board of Elections against the campaign of Democratic district attorney candidate Shani Curry Mitchell.

The complaint alleges that Mitchell's campaign illegally coordinated with a political action committee funded by billionaire and political activist George Soros.

The New York Justice & Public Safety PAC spent more than $810,000 on TV and digital ads for Mitchell. The complaint, in part, targets Mitchell's campaign manager, Rynn Reed. It alleges that Reed started working for Mitchell's campaign immediately after leaving a job at Berlin Rosen, the public relations firm that produced the PAC's ads.

The complaint argues that "it is illegal for a candidate or policymaker to employ or retain an individual who was working for a PAC or their agents within two years of them being employed with the organization making the independent expenditure."

County Republican Party Chair William Napier called the alleged coordination "illegal."

“It’s something that voters have a right to know, that there’s this illegal coordination that’s going on between this independent expenditure and Shani Mitchell’s campaign so that they can make a fair valuation as to whether or not Ms. Mitchell has the integrity to be our next DA,“ Napier said.

Mitchell’s campaign released a statement saying that it follows the law and has nothing to hide. The statement claims the local GOP is desperate to hide Republican incumbent Sandra Doorley’s failure to keep the community safe.

