Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

January 06, 2021 News & Opinion » News

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

GOP lawmakers push back on Cuomo's emergency pandemic powers 

By
click to enlarge Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt and members of his Republican conference lay out their 2021 priorities at the State Capitol on January 5, 2021. - PHOTO BY KAREN DEWITT/ NEW YORK STATE PUBLIC RADIO
  • PHOTO BY KAREN DEWITT/ NEW YORK STATE PUBLIC RADIO
  • Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt and members of his Republican conference lay out their 2021 priorities at the State Capitol on January 5, 2021.
Republican members of the New York State Legislature want to rein in some of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s emergency powers that he has held through the COVID-19 pandemic, saying it’s time for more than just one branch of government to make all of the decisions.

Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt said the 20 Republicans will introduce a resolution on the first day of session for the Legislature to take back some of the emergency authority that majority party Democrats granted the governor 10 months ago, when the pandemic began.

Ortt said those powers were supposed to be temporary.

“It would be one thing if he was making split-second decisions about procurement [of medical supplies],” he said. “But I think we have moved well beyond the time when that resolution was necessary.”

But Ortt said Cuomo has been making big changes to the state’s laws through executive orders without consulting the Senate and the Assembly. The governor also has special powers in the state’s budget to make changes to spending, which has led to the temporary withholding of significant funding to schools and local governments.

“We’re setting a very horrible precedent,” he said. “By really making the Legislature almost window dressing.”

Ortt said governing the state can no longer be a “one-man show.”

In a statement, Cuomo spokesman Rich Azzopardi  said Ortt and the other Republican lawmakers are “pandering.” He said the Legislature already has the power to rescind any of the governor’s emergency orders with a joint resolution.

Karen DeWitt covers Albany for WXXI News, a media partner of CITY.
click to enlarge wxxi_news_partners.png

Tags: , , , , , ,

More News »

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
6 Thu
7 Fri
8 Sat
9 Sun
10 Mon
11 Tue
12
Are You Game? @ Virtual Strong National Museum of Play

Are You Game? @ Virtual Strong National Museum of Play

Virtual trivia night with former "Jeopardy!" contestant Julia Novakovic and former "Who...

Honeoye Falls-Mendon Historical Society: Chris Carosa @ Livestream

Frozen Adventures @ Strong National Museum of Play

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Tweets @RocCityNews

Website powered by Foundation     |     © 2021 CITY News