April 22, 2020 News & Opinion » News

Got COVID-19 questions? WXXI's live forum has answers 

Do you have questions about vaccine development, treatment, or research related to COVID-19? Experts are ready to hear them.

CITY's media partner, WXXI News, is hosting a forum on Thursday at 8 p.m. with researchers from the University of Rochester Medical Center and Rochester Regional Health who are at the forefront of fighting the disease.  
click to enlarge wxxi_live_forum_where_to_watch.jpg


WXXI's Evan Dawson will host the panel, which will be broadcast live, and moderate a conversation that touches on vaccine development, clinical trials, and research surrounding treatments for the virus.

You can submit your questions for the experts in advance via email at forum@wxxi.org, by calling 585-209-3180, or by posting them on Twitter or Facebook and tagging @WXXINews.

Watch the WXXI Live Forum: COVID-19 on Thursday from 8-9 p.m. on WXXI-TV, on the WXXI News Facebook page, and on wxxinews.org. You can also hear the forum on AM 1370/FM 107.5 and the WXXI app.

Panelists include:

Nancy Bennett, M.D., M.S., professor of medicine and public health sciences at the University of Rochester Medical Center; founder and director of the Center for Community Health & Prevention, and co-director of the Clinical and Translational Science Institute.

Angela Branche, M.D., assistant professor in the Department of Medicine (Infectious Diseases) at the University of Rochester Medical Center, and co-director of the URMC Vaccine Trials and Evaluation Unit.

Ann Falsey, M.D., infectious disease specialist with Rochester Regional Health, professor in the Department of Medicine (Infectious Diseases) at the University of Rochester Medical Center, and co-director of the URMC Vaccine Trials and Evaluation Unit.

Dave Topham, Ph.D., professor in the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at the Center for Vaccine Biology and Immunology, and director of the New York Influenza Center of Excellence at the University of Rochester Medical Center.

Michael D. Mendoza, M.D., M.P.H, 9th Commissioner of Public Health for Monroe County, NY, and associate professor in the Departments of Family Medicine, Public Health Sciences, and Nursing at the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry.

