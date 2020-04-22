Got COVID-19 questions? WXXI's live forum has answers 

click to enlarge

Panelists include:



Nancy Bennett, M.D., M.S., professor of medicine and public health sciences at the University of Rochester Medical Center; founder and director of the Center for Community Health & Prevention, and co-director of the Clinical and Translational Science Institute.



Angela Branche, M.D., assistant professor in the Department of Medicine (Infectious Diseases) at the University of Rochester Medical Center, and co-director of the URMC Vaccine Trials and Evaluation Unit.



Ann Falsey, M.D., infectious disease specialist with Rochester Regional Health, professor in the Department of Medicine (Infectious Diseases) at the University of Rochester Medical Center, and co-director of the URMC Vaccine Trials and Evaluation Unit.



Dave Topham, Ph.D., professor in the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at the Center for Vaccine Biology and Immunology, and director of the New York Influenza Center of Excellence at the University of Rochester Medical Center.



Michael D. Mendoza, M.D., M.P.H, 9th Commissioner of Public Health for Monroe County, NY, and associate professor in the Departments of Family Medicine, Public Health Sciences, and Nursing at the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry.