Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

January 31, 2019 News & Opinion » News

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

Graduation rate in city schools continues slow, steady climb 

By
The Rochester City School District's graduation rate for 2018 continued its trend of slowly inching upward, according to a State Education Department report yesterday.  The graduation rate for students who entered the district as freshmen in 2014 and graduated last June went up from 51.9 percent to 53.5 percent. When students who graduated last August are included, the district's graduation rate was 59.3 percent.
click to enlarge FILE PHOTO
  • FILE PHOTO



The district made gains across the board when using data that includes August graduation rates: the rate for black  students went up from 58.6 percent to 59.7 percent; for English language learners, it went up from 24.8 percent to 26.7 percent; for Hispanic students,51.6 percent to 55 percent; and for students with disabilities, 36.4 percent to 41.7 percent. 

White students showed the highest graduation rate, which went up from 60. 6 percent to 67.3 percent .

East Upper High School showed the biggest gains in graduation rates of any high school going from 39 percent in 2017 to 52 percent in 2018.

Though the trend is generally good, with a graduation rate that's headed in the right direction, a closer look at data involving city school students still shows significant barriers to improving academic performance. Out of 2,042 high school students in 2018,  258 who were English language learners, 432 were students with disabilities, and 1,725 were economically disadvantaged,

Brighton High School reported having 268 students who graduated in 2018, with a 94 percent graduation rate. There were no English language learners reported, 39 students with disabilities, and 48 students who were economically disadvantaged.  And 70 percent of the Brighton students graduated with an advanced Regents diploma, whereas in city high schools earning an advanced Regents diploma is the exception and the rate is usually in the single digits.

And though the dropout rate continues to decrease in city schools, it's still above 18 percent.






  

Tags: , , ,

More News »

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in News

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Thu
31 Fri
1 Sat
2 Sun
3 Mon
4 Tue
5 Wed
6
Expressions of King's Legacy @ RIT Gordon Field House

Expressions of King's Legacy @ RIT Gordon Field House

Tara Setmayer, keynote. Chloe Arnold's Syncopated Ladies (tap); Kearstin Piper Brown &...

Healthy Nails and Feet @ Jewish Community Center of Greater Rochester

Learn the importance of proper foot care related to quality of life....

[CANCELLED] Public Forum: Police Accountability Board Draft Legislation @ City Hall Atrium

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Winter Guide 2019

This Week's Issue

View PDF
January 30- 5, 2019
Issue Cover
Cover Story:
Winter Guide
Winter, with its bitter-cold bite, is an inevitable reality in Rochester. But that doesn't mean you have to retreat into hibernation. Our 2019 Winter Guide is a curated compilation of cold-weather ideas and activities to warm the soul and coax you out of the winter blues. read more ...

By Daniel J. Kushner

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.