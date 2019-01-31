Graduation rate in city schools continues slow, steady climb 

click to enlarge FILE PHOTO

The Rochester City School District's graduation rate for 2018 continued its trend of slowly inching upward, according to a State Education Department report yesterday. The graduation rate for students who entered the district as freshmen in 2014 and graduated last June went up from 51.9 percent to 53.5 percent. When students who graduated last August are included, the district's graduation rate was 59.3 percent.The district made gains across the board when using data that includes August graduation rates: the rate for black students went up from 58.6 percent to 59.7 percent; for English language learners, it went up from 24.8 percent to 26.7 percent; for Hispanic students,51.6 percent to 55 percent; and for students with disabilities, 36.4 percent to 41.7 percent.White students showed the highest graduation rate, which went up from 60. 6 percent to 67.3 percent .East Upper High School showed the biggest gains in graduation rates of any high school going from 39 percent in 2017 to 52 percent in 2018.Though the trend is generally good, with a graduation rate that's headed in the right direction, a closer look at data involving city school students still shows significant barriers to improving academic performance. Out of 2,042 high school students in 2018, 258 who were English language learners, 432 were students with disabilities, and 1,725 were economically disadvantaged,Brighton High School reported having 268 students who graduated in 2018, with a 94 percent graduation rate. There were no English language learners reported, 39 students with disabilities, and 48 students who were economically disadvantaged. And 70 percent of the Brighton students graduated with an advanced Regents diploma, whereas in city high schools earning an advanced Regents diploma is the exception and the rate is usually in the single digits.And though the dropout rate continues to decrease in city schools, it's still above 18 percent.