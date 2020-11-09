Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
November 09, 2020 News & Opinion » News

Grand jury convened in Daniel Prude case 

click to enlarge Daniel Prude was 41 when he died March 30, 2020. - PHOTO PROVIDED
  • Daniel Prude was 41 when he died March 30, 2020.
A grand jury empaneled by the New York Attorney General's Office has begun hearing testimony regarding the conduct of the officers who were involved in the fatal arrest of Daniel Prude.

The case got national attention after activists and attorneys for Prude's family released police body camera footage that show Prude suffocating as Rochester Police officers restrained him. He was revived, hospitalized, and died a week later. The video became public in September.

Related Daniel Prude was suffocated by Rochester police, his family says
Daniel Prude was 41 when he died March 30, 2020.
Daniel Prude was suffocated by Rochester police, his family says
Two months before George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police touched off nationwide protests, Daniel Prude allegedly died in a similar manner in Rochester.
By Jeremy Moule
News
Matthew Rich, an attorney representing four of the seven officers involved in the incident, said that the state Attorney General's Office has been presenting to the grand jury since mid-October.

“The proceedings are kept secret, and the assistants over at the attorney general’s office have not really told me much about what’s going on with the grand jury,” Rich said. “None of my clients have testified, I don’t know how many witnesses have testified, and I don’t know when they are going to conclude.”
Related Daniel Prude case to go to grand jury, after accusations of a cover-up
Daniel Prude's brother, Joe Prude, outside City Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, to announce plans to sue the city over Prude's death.
Daniel Prude case to go to grand jury, after accusations of a cover-up
New York's attorney general announced Saturday that she would empanel a grand jury to consider evidence in the death of Daniel Prude.
By David Andreatta
News
Rich said he does not know when the proceedings will end or what charges the attorney general’s office is pursuing. Rich asserts his clients’ innocence and said one of them was not on the scene at all and none of them had physical contact with Prude.

He said all of the officers, including the ones he’s not representing, are innocent.
Related Lawyers for officers who arrested Daniel Prude say they followed training: The attorneys also say Prude died from a PCP overdose
Michael Schiano, flanked by James Nobles (left) and Matthew Rich, said the officers he and the other attorneys represent are being treated unfairly.
Lawyers for officers who arrested Daniel Prude say they followed training
The attorneys also say Prude died from a PCP overdose
Their presentation at the Rochester Police Locust Club appeared to be foreshadowing a defense the attorneys might use in court.
By Jeremy Moule
News
“It's our position that no one of the seven officers involved committed any crimes. They followed their training, and this was a tragic incident, but it was not because of anything the officers did or did not do,” said Rich.

Prude’s family attorney Donald Thompson said Monday that they would not comment on the grand jury.

James Brown is a reporter for WXXI News, a media partner of CITY. He can be reached at jbrown@wxxi.org.
