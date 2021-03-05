Great Red's 'Inside the Moon' alternates between mellow and mind-blowing 

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

I shouldn’t be surprised at how quickly Great Red’s third EP “Inside the Moon” grabbed me with just one listen. The band’s outstanding indie-pop pedigree and presence assure a quality ride around the turntable, unfettered.Led by vocalist-rhythm guitarist and songwriter Zach Kochan, Great Red includes lead guitarist Mark Bamann, Ryan Yarmel on bass and background vocals, drummer Andrew Tachine, and Will Smillie on synthesizers.I immediately fell in love with the Rochester quintet’s indebtedness to Matthew Sweet and sparing use of pop elements. The music’s mostly mellow, with a few dynamic turns to punch things up. A prime example is Bamann’s mind-blowing guitar solo on the closing track “Your Light.” You may just have to wipe your brains off the wall afterward.Hyperbole aside, this is a terrific stack-o-wax. Self-recorded in a cabin on Honeoye Lake, “Inside the Moon” was written as a response to Great Red’s previous EP “Die Alone,” and was inspired in part by a live performance by the band Portugal the Man.