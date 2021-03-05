Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
March 05, 2021 Music » Music Reviews

Great Red's 'Inside the Moon' alternates between mellow and mind-blowing 

I shouldn’t be surprised at how quickly Great Red’s third EP “Inside the Moon” grabbed me with just one listen. The band’s outstanding indie-pop pedigree and presence assure a quality ride around the turntable, unfettered.

Led by vocalist-rhythm guitarist and songwriter Zach Kochan, Great Red includes lead guitarist Mark Bamann, Ryan Yarmel on bass and background vocals, drummer Andrew Tachine, and Will Smillie on synthesizers.

I immediately fell in love with the Rochester quintet’s indebtedness to Matthew Sweet and sparing use of pop elements. The music’s mostly mellow, with a few dynamic turns to punch things up. A prime example is  Bamann’s mind-blowing guitar solo on the closing track “Your Light.” You may just have to wipe your brains off the wall afterward.


Hyperbole aside, this is a terrific stack-o-wax. Self-recorded in a cabin on Honeoye Lake, “Inside the Moon” was written as a response to Great Red’s previous EP “Die Alone,” and was inspired in part by a live performance by the band Portugal the Man.

Frank De Blase is CITY’s music writer. He can be reached at fdeblase@rochester-citynews.com.
