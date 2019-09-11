GRUNGE FOLK | Aaron DeRuyter and The Confluence 

Former frontman of the late 90's post-grunge band Pompous Pilate, local singer-guitarist Aaron DeRuyter expands the boundaries of Americana music by combining acoustic and electronic elements. He released his sophomore album "Astral" in 2016, and performs solo and with a rotating collective of musicians known as The Confluence. DeRuyter writes haunting soliloquies like Townes Van Zandt and sings with a spiritual expansiveness similar to Iron & Wine. Feathery guitar arrangements are complemented by dense electronic overtones, modal vocal melodies, and off-kilter lyrics about life and death. Aaron DeRuyter delivers an ambient blend of folk, grunge, psychedelic rock, and alternative country.

Aaron DeRuyter and The Confluence are playing Lebowski Fest along with Buffalo Sex Change and DJ Chreath on Friday, September 13, 6 p.m. at Radio Social, 20 Carlson Road. Free admission; film at 7:45 p.m. 244-1484. radio-social.com; aaronderuyter.bandcamp.com.