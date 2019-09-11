Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

September 11, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

GRUNGE FOLK | Aaron DeRuyter and The Confluence 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY JOSH SAUNDERS
  • PHOTO BY JOSH SAUNDERS

Former frontman of the late 90's post-grunge band Pompous Pilate, local singer-guitarist Aaron DeRuyter expands the boundaries of Americana music by combining acoustic and electronic elements. He released his sophomore album "Astral" in 2016, and performs solo and with a rotating collective of musicians known as The Confluence. DeRuyter writes haunting soliloquies like Townes Van Zandt and sings with a spiritual expansiveness similar to Iron & Wine. Feathery guitar arrangements are complemented by dense electronic overtones, modal vocal melodies, and off-kilter lyrics about life and death. Aaron DeRuyter delivers an ambient blend of folk, grunge, psychedelic rock, and alternative country.

Aaron DeRuyter and The Confluence are playing Lebowski Fest along with Buffalo Sex Change and DJ Chreath on Friday, September 13, 6 p.m. at Radio Social, 20 Carlson Road. Free admission; film at 7:45 p.m. 244-1484. radio-social.com; aaronderuyter.bandcamp.com.

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Concerts

More by Katie Halligan

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
11 Thu
12 Fri
13 Sat
14 Sun
15 Mon
16 Tue
17

Ward Hayden & The Outliers @ Record Archive

Teressa Wilcox & Herb Hines @ B-Side

In Remembrance: A Tribute to Courage, Heroism, & Hope for the Future @ Hatch Hall

Guest composer & violinist Maria Newman....

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Rochester Fringe Festival 2019

This Week's Issue

September 11-17, 2019
Cover Story:
Three Green candidates think they can win
You might have assumed that the competition for the seats on City Council was locked up in the Democratic Primary in June. Rochester’s such a heavily Democratic city that the party’s primaries are considered the real election. But Green Party candidates Alex White, Chris Edes, and David Sutliff-Atias strongly disagree. White in particular bristles at the idea that he’s running as a third-party candidate. read more ...

By Tim Louis Macaluso

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.