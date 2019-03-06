Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

March 06, 2019 News & Opinion » News

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

Guatemalan women resist oppression 

By
click to enlarge PROVIDED PHOTO - Brian and Sandi Thompson-Royer are retiring after several years of service in Guatemala.
  • PROVIDED PHOTO
  • Brian and Sandi Thompson-Royer are retiring after several years of service in Guatemala.

Guatemalan women, especially those who are indigenous, have long dealt with pervasive domestic and sexual violence. But historically they haven't been able to bring about cultural change, says Brian Thompson-Royer.

Brian and his wife, Sandi, have been working in Guatemala with the National Evangelical Presbyterian Church of Guatemala since 2014 to help women protect themselves and their children.

"When women suffer the entire family is at risk," Brian says.

The couple will speak about their years of experience in Guatemala and the plight of many people living in the region on Thursday, March 7, at Gates Presbyterian Church, 1049 Wegman Road. The event starts at 6 p.m.

Men have controlled the Guatemalan Presbyterian church for years, and they've been dismissive of women's concerns, Sandi says. She began working with women in the church to develop their leadership and communication skills so they could return to their communities and educate people about the need to stop violence against women.

The couple also worked with Guatemalans on developing fresh water sources and they've helped set up micro-loan programs that help women develop their own small businesses.

Guatemala's struggles are enormous. The country endured a 36-year civil war that ended in 1996. Land ownership is concentrated among a small group of powerful families and businesses. And the government spends little on education, Brian says.

And people flee the country because they fear ongoing violence, he says.

"It's a messy history, and most of us could not know the kind of stress and anxiety they live under," Sandi says.

Tags: , ,

More News »

Speaking of Gates Presbyterian Church, Rochester's Latino Community

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in News

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
6 Thu
7 Fri
8 Sat
9 Sun
10 Mon
11 Tue
12

Dyson Day: Hooked On Literacy @ URMC Class of '62 Auditorium

The 19th Annual Anne E. Dyson Memorial Grand Rounds and Child Advocacy...
Business 1st Wednesday: Rochester Community Construction Contractor Forum @ Central Library, Kusler-Cox Auditorium

Business 1st Wednesday: Rochester Community Construction Contractor Forum @ Central Library, Kusler-Cox Auditorium

For more information on this program or for technical assistance, please contact...
Rochester American Chemical Society Annual Meeting @ Nox

Rochester American Chemical Society Annual Meeting @ Nox

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

  • Re: Message to Commissioner Elia about RCSD's future: "Engage us in your decision."

    • Funny how some people trash unions while simultaneously taking advantage of every benefit fought for…

    • Posted by Sonny Williams
    • on March 5, 2019

  • Re: Dem leaders designate Harris for Council seat

    • Ms. Lewis, if you want to get the media's attention in Rochester, you need to…

    • Posted by Sonny Williams
    • on March 5, 2019

  • Re: 'We’re better than this': lessons from the Michael Cohen hearing

    • The 62,984,828 individuals who voted for Trump in 2016 clearly demonstrated that they're not better…

    • Posted by Sonny Williams
    • on March 5, 2019
  • More »

    • Guides & Special Issues

    Winter Guide 2019

    This Week's Issue

    View PDF
    March 6-12, 2019
    Cover Story:
    Power peers
    Advocating for women of color in the arts read more ...

    By Rebecca Rafferty

    Tweets @RocCityNews

    © 2019 City Newspaper.

    Website powered by Foundation.