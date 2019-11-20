HARD ROCK-METAL | John 5 

Fast ain't the word, chum. Guitarist John 5 plugs in and rides the lightning for Rob Zombie, just like he's done for David Lee Roth and shock rocker Marilyn Manson. John 5 is integral to Zombie's sound, and has been with him since 2006. And though there's no rest for the wicked, it's impressive to find that this dexterous guitar-slinger has, in his spare time, released nine solo albums. John 5 plays a kind of classically infused metal that is more roadrunner arpeggio than textbook metal's "chugga-chugga-squeal." When he taps or two-hands a passage, you can't see his fingers. There are very little metal histrionics, though he is big on rock's onstage theatrics, in all their androgynous splendor and techno-horror appeal. It's the stuff that dreams and nightmares are made of.

John 5 plays with Jared James Nichols and Reverend Jack on Sunday, November 24, 7:30 p.m. at The Montage Music Hall, 50 Chestnut Street. $20; $5, under age 21. Ages 16+ show. 413-1642. montagemusichall.com; john-5.com.