March 20, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

HARDCORE | The Weight We Carry 

By

A frequent problem for hardcore artists is that the music's discernibility and dynamic subtlety tends to get lost under the weight it carries. That's not a problem for Rochester's The Weight We Carry. The formidable five double-clutch the speed in a drop-tuned grind, beneath vocals that are so much more than the Cookie Monster-primal roar so many other bands rely on. And the drumming is excellent. The band is celebrating the release of its fourth and newest CD, "Vol.1." It burns hot and heavy.

The Weight We Carry plays with Soma Slumber — also celebrating a record release— as well as the Utica band AASB on Friday, March 22, 9 p.m. at Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Avenue. $8. 454-2966. bugjar.com; twwc.bandcamp.com.

