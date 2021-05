Here's where to get your 12- to 15-year-old vaccinated 

click image

Monroe County officials say they are preparing to begin administering the Pfizer vaccine to children as young as 12 years old as soon as this week.Federal regulators expanded the use of the Pfizer shot to children between the ages of 12 and 15 years old, sparking a race to protect middle and high school students before they head back to class in the fall.County Executive Adam Bello and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza issued a joint statement Monday saying that shots would be available for the youngsters at all county-operated vaccination sites once a federal vaccine advisory committee issues recommendations for using the two-dose vaccine in children. That recommendation is expected to be released before the end of the week."The timing of this approved expansion could not be more perfect as Monroe County shifts our vaccination efforts to more localized, neighborhood clinics, many of which are in our schools," the joint statement read. "We want to encourage all parents and guardians to contact their child’s pediatrician to discuss the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine and the process by which it has been approved. We are certainly encouraged by this news and hope that this brings new optimism to finally ending the COVID-19 pandemic."To register your child for vaccination, visit www.monroecounty.gov/health-covid19-vaccine Monroe County Fleet Center145 Paul Road, RochesterRochester Riverside Convention Center123 E. Main St., RochesterEast Rochester Junior-Senior High School200 Woodbine Ave., East RochesterBrockport High School40 Allen St., Bldg 700 Central School Drive, BrockportFairport High School1 Dave Paddock Way, FairportGreece Community and Senior Center3 Vince Tofany Blvd, GreeceGreece Olympia High School1139 Maiden Lane, GreeceUniversity Prep Charter1290 Lake Ave., RochesterChurchville Chili High School139 Fairbanks Road, ChurchvilleRush-Henrietta SchoolsGood Shepherd Building - 3288 E. Henrietta Rd., Henrietta