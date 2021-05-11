Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
May 11, 2021

Here's where to get your 12- to 15-year-old vaccinated 

By
Monroe County officials say they are preparing to begin administering the Pfizer vaccine to children as young as 12 years old as soon as this week.

Federal regulators expanded the use of the Pfizer shot to children between the ages of 12 and 15 years old, sparking a race to protect middle and high school students before they head back to class in the fall.

County Executive Adam Bello and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza issued a joint statement Monday saying that shots would be available for the youngsters at all county-operated vaccination sites once a federal vaccine advisory committee issues recommendations for using the two-dose vaccine in children. That recommendation is expected to be released before the end of the week.

"The timing of this approved expansion could not be more perfect as Monroe County shifts our vaccination efforts to more localized, neighborhood clinics, many of which are in our schools," the joint statement read. "We want to encourage all parents and guardians to contact their child’s pediatrician to discuss the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine and the process by which it has been approved. We are certainly encouraged by this news and hope that this brings new optimism to finally ending the COVID-19 pandemic."

To register your child for vaccination, visit www.monroecounty.gov/health-covid19-vaccine.

County-operated vaccination locations are as follows:

Monroe County Fleet Center
145 Paul Road, Rochester

Rochester Riverside Convention Center
123 E. Main St., Rochester

Beginning May 12:

East Rochester Junior-Senior High School
200 Woodbine Ave., East Rochester

Brockport High School
40 Allen St., Bldg 700 Central School Drive, Brockport

Beginning May 13:
Fairport High School
1 Dave Paddock Way, Fairport

Greece Community and Senior Center
3 Vince Tofany Blvd, Greece

Beginning May 19:
Greece Olympia High School
1139 Maiden Lane, Greece

Beginning May 22:
University Prep Charter
1290 Lake Ave., Rochester

Churchville Chili High School
139 Fairbanks Road, Churchville

Beginning May 26:
Rush-Henrietta Schools
Good Shepherd Building - 3288 E. Henrietta Rd., Henrietta

David Andreatta is CITY's editor. He can be reached at dandreatta@rochester-citynews.com.
