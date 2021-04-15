Hilton elementary school principal charged with sexually abusing students 

click image

A Hilton elementary school principal is accused of sexually abusing students.According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, Northwood Elementary School Principal Kirk Ashton was arraigned in Greece Town Court Wednesday night. The charges include nine counts of endangering the welfare of a child, six counts of first-degree sexual abuse, and five counts of second-degree course of sexual conduct against a child.Bail was set at $500,000 cash or $1,000,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 20.The district issued the following statement late Wednesday:"On April 8, the district informed staff and Northwood Elementary School parents about the placement of Principal Kirk Ashton on administrative leave pending an investigation. Late today, the New York State Police informed the district that, following their investigation, Mr. Ashton would be charged with multiple counts of inappropriate conduct with male students."The school district acted swiftly in this matter and has been cooperating fully with the State Police. Our primary concern is for our students. Our district crisis team has formulated a plan to support students and staff, and counselors are available for students throughout the day. In addition, the district has been working closely with the Bivona Child Advocacy Center throughout the investigation and will continue to do so."The district commends the individuals who initially brought this information forward and thanks the New York State Police for their prompt and thorough response.”A message to parents included this additional information:“If you have concerns about your child, please contact Bivona at 585-935-7800 or visit Bivonacac.org for a checklist for what to do if you suspect child abuse, who to call, common questions, and guidelines for age-appropriate conversations. If a child makes a disclosure, or you suspect that something has occurred, please contact the New York State Police at 585-279-0144.”New York State Police released the following statement:“The State Police arrested Kirk Ashton for multiple counts of endangering the welfare of a child, sex abuse 1st degree, and course of sexual conduct against a child 2nd degree."The State Police, the Monroe County District Attorney, the Greece Police Department, the Bivona Child Advocacy Center, and the Hilton School District assisted in the investigation."State Police say that a news conference will be held Thursday morning at 10:00 a.m. with more information about the charges.