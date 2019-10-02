Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
October 02, 2019

HIP-HOP AND JAZZ | Shamarr Allen & The Underdawgs 

Known for the viral dance hit, "Hit the Sean Payton," songwriter-trumpeter Shamarr Allen is a musical prodigy with down-to-earth charisma and unabashed love for his hometown of New Orleans. Backed by his band, The Underdawgs, Allen stays true to his roots by blending Cajun rhythms with hip-hop beats and jazz-tinged trumpet flourishes. Featuring a catchy mix of rap and singing, Shamarr Allen & The Underdawgs' music is a brass-heavy party that reflects community togetherness through the lens of New Orleans culture. 

Shamarr Allen & The Underdawgs will perform on Tuesday, October 8, 8 p.m. at Abilene Bar & Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way. $10 advance, $15 day of show. 232-3230. abilenebarandlounge.com; shamarrallen.com.

