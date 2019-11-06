Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
November 06, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

HIP-HOP | Black Violin 

Look no further than Black Violin to give classical music a fresh twist. The duo of Kev Marcus and Wil B. has impressed audiences for more than a decade by merging the seemingly incompatible: hip-hop with fiddles. Strip away the sonic experiments in this hybrid genre, and you still have a showcase of virtuosity. Much of Black Violin's appeal lies in its outreach to students, along with a concert schedule that is worthy of the most grueling road warriors.

Black Violin performs Thursday, November 7, 7:30 p.m. at Kodak Center, 200 West Ridge Road. $31.50-$120. 254-0181. ticketmaster.com; blackviolin.net.

