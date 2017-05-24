HIP-HOP | Chance the Rapper 

Who knew that getting suspended from high school for 10 days would land you a successful career in hip-hop? Six years ago, Chicago-based rapper, singer, and songwriter Chance the Rapper recorded the "10 Day" mixtape while home from school for being caught in possession of marijuana. His path has been paved with gold ever since, creating two more acclaimed mixtapes, 2013's "Acid Rain" and last year's "Coloring Book" (which won the Grammy for Best Rap Album, all while being a streaming-only album). Chance the Rapper's albums are full of horn sections and clever rhymes, and feature top-level guests like Vic Mensa and Kanye West.

Chance the Rapper plays Wednesday, May 31, at Darien Lake Amphitheater, 9993 Allegheny Road, Darien Center. 8 p.m. $28.50-$86. darienlake.com; chanceraps.com.