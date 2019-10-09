Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

October 09, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

HIP-HOP-FUNK | Sophistafunk 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO PROVIDED
  • PHOTO PROVIDED

Sophistafunk promotes strength in unity, with thought-provoking lyrics about societal activism in a crisp rap delivery. Based in Syracuse, the established trio of vocalist Jack Brown, keyboardist-bassist Adam Gold, and drummer Emanuel Washington recently added a new member, saxophonist Tommy Weeks of the Funky Dawgz Brass Band. Sophistafunk takes you on a galactic space ride featuring live drums, dank electronic beats, glistening keyboard textures, and heavy-thudding bass.

Sophistafunk will perform on Friday, October 11, 8 p.m. at Three Heads Brewing, 186 Atlantic Avenue. $10. 244-1224. threeheadsbrewing.com; sophistafunkband.com.

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Concerts

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
9 Thu
10 Fri
11 Sat
12 Sun
13 Mon
14 Tue
15

Watkins & The Rapiers @ Record Archive

Mike Kaupa/Gordon Webster Jazz Duo @ Prosecco

Big Band Dance: Andy Stobie & The Greater Finger Lakes Jazz Band, Al Bruno Trio @ Robach Community Center

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Fall Guide19

This Week's Issue

October 9-15, 2019
Cover Story:
The vinyl word
A look at the Rochester rock scene in the pre-digital era read more ...

By Frank De Blase

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.