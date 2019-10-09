HIP-HOP-FUNK | Sophistafunk 

Sophistafunk promotes strength in unity, with thought-provoking lyrics about societal activism in a crisp rap delivery. Based in Syracuse, the established trio of vocalist Jack Brown, keyboardist-bassist Adam Gold, and drummer Emanuel Washington recently added a new member, saxophonist Tommy Weeks of the Funky Dawgz Brass Band. Sophistafunk takes you on a galactic space ride featuring live drums, dank electronic beats, glistening keyboard textures, and heavy-thudding bass.

Sophistafunk will perform on Friday, October 11, 8 p.m. at Three Heads Brewing, 186 Atlantic Avenue. $10. 244-1224. threeheadsbrewing.com; sophistafunkband.com.