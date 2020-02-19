Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
February 19, 2020 Music

.
HIP-HOP | MC Lars 

PHOTO BY NICOLE MAGO
  PHOTO BY NICOLE MAGO

For almost a decade, MC Lars has been wearing a golden video game cartridge around his neck. The brainy rapper has demonstrated his nerd-dom in other ways beyond his signature look, with nods to literary figures and lyrical references about pop culture. MC Lars often adds humor to a mix of quirky material, making him one of the brightest lights in nerdcore — a genre that isn't necessarily cool, but makes up for by creating a fun environment. The Doubleclicks and Sch#ffer the Darklord will also perform.

MC Lars performs on Wednesday, February 26, 8 p.m. at Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Ave. $15. Ages 18 and over. 454-2966. bugjar.com; mclars.com.

